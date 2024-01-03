Appeal to trace next-of-kin of Sunderland man Alan Scott
Mr Scott has been described as 'a very private person'.
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of an elderly Sunderland man.
Seventy-five-year-old Alan Scott died at his home address in Comet Square, Silksworth, on Saturday, December 30.
Coroner's officer Andrew Weighill has been trying to trace his next-of-kin but said it appeared Mr Scott had been 'a very private person' and there was no information available as to whether or not he has any surviving family.
Anyone with information can contact Mr Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841 or e-mail via [email protected]