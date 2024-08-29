Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man William Nattress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An appeal has been launched to trace the family of a Sunderland man after his death at home.

William Nattress passed away at his address in Silksworth yesterday, Wednesday, August 28.

He was 83.

It is believed that he may have some family living in Sunderland, possibly brothers, but there is no further information available.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to contact coroner’s officers Lily Hunter on 561 7840 or Kate Lawrence on 07554 213 915.