Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man William Nattress

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An appeal has been launched to trace the family of a Sunderland man after his death at home.

William Nattress passed away at his address in Silksworth yesterday, Wednesday, August 28.

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help? | sn

He was 83.

It is believed that he may have some family living in Sunderland, possibly brothers, but there is no further information available.

Anyone who is able to help is asked to contact coroner’s officers Lily Hunter on 561 7840 or Kate Lawrence on 07554 213 915.

Related topics:Coroners Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.