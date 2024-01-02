News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man who died on Christmas Day

Mr Rashan was an Iraqi national.

By Kevin Clark
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who died on Christmas Day.

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help?

Osama Mohamed Rashan passed away at his home in Ladock Close, Ryhope, on Monday, December 25.

He was 65.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Rashan was an Iraqi national and a friend has reported that he may have had family aboard, but nothing else is known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841, e-mail [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland