Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man who died on Christmas Day
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a man who died on Christmas Day.
Osama Mohamed Rashan passed away at his home in Ladock Close, Ryhope, on Monday, December 25.
He was 65.
Mr Rashan was an Iraqi national and a friend has reported that he may have had family aboard, but nothing else is known.
Anyone with information is asked to contact coroner's officer at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841, e-mail [email protected]