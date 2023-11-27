News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man John Gowland

Mr Gowland is believed to have a son and brothers.

By Kevin Clark
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man following his death.

John Gowland, from Hendon, passed away on Saturday, November 18. He was 64.

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help?

Efforts to trace any next-of-kin have been unsuccessful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed Mr Gowland has family in the Nuneaton area of Warwickshire and Southampton.

No more details are known other than he has at least one son and brothers.

Anyone who has any information should contact coroner's officer Andrew Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841 or email: [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandWarwickshire