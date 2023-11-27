Appeal to trace family of Sunderland man John Gowland
Mr Gowland is believed to have a son and brothers.
A coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man following his death.
John Gowland, from Hendon, passed away on Saturday, November 18. He was 64.
Efforts to trace any next-of-kin have been unsuccessful.
It is believed Mr Gowland has family in the Nuneaton area of Warwickshire and Southampton.
No more details are known other than he has at least one son and brothers.
Anyone who has any information should contact coroner's officer Andrew Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7841 or email: [email protected]