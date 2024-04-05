Appeal to trace family of Houghton man John Douglas

Mr Douglas is believed to have a brother.
By Kevin Clark
Published 5th Apr 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Houghton man.

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help?

John Douglas died at his home in Seaham Road on Tuesday, March 12.

He was 80.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is believed to have a brother living locally but no further details are known.

Anyone with information about Mr Douglas’ next-of-kin is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7844, 07885 263 925 or via email at [email protected]

Related topics:Email

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.