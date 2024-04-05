Appeal to trace family of Houghton man John Douglas
Mr Douglas is believed to have a brother.
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Houghton man.
John Douglas died at his home in Seaham Road on Tuesday, March 12.
He was 80.
He is believed to have a brother living locally but no further details are known.
Anyone with information about Mr Douglas’ next-of-kin is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee at Sunderland City Hall on 561 7844, 07885 263 925 or via email at [email protected]
