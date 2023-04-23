News you can trust since 1873
Appeal to find missing Sunderland man Adam Cook

Officers searching for a missing Sunderland man are appealing to the public for information.

By Ross Robertson
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 22:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 22:06 BST

Adam Cook, 31, was last seen leaving his home address in the Silksworth area of Sunderland on the afternoon of Friday, April 21, at around 1pm.

He left in his Bronze Toyota Hylux and Northumbria Police officers are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A force spokesperson said: “Searches have been ongoing to locate Adam and ensure that he is safe and well – and police are now asking anybody who thinks they may have seen him to get in touch.

Adam Cook.
“Adam is described as a white male, around 6 foot tall and of a medium build. He has a moustache and could be wearing glasses.

"He was last seen wearing a grey/black fleece with black trousers and beige work boots.

"Adam, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call 101 immediately quoting log NP-20230321-0497.”

