Police investigating an attempted burglary in Sunderland have released this image of a man they would like to trace.

The incident took place around 3am on Sunday, May 6, when an offender attempted to break into B&Q on Trimdon Street. He then fled empty-handed.

Officers investigating the incident have now released an image of a man they believe can help with their ongoing inquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 174 060518.