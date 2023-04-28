ARC Adoption North East are urgently searching for a loving home for four-year-old boy in the North of England.

Michael is a smiley and inquisitive boy who has been in foster care since he was born. It is likely he will remain in long-term foster care if an adoptive family cannot be found soon.

Michael has blue eyes and strawberry-blonde hair. His foster carers describe him a ‘bright star’ who loves to give and receive cuddles.

He was born with a Tessier cleft and mild scoliosis of the spine, and has global development delay.

He is currently in reception class at a mainstream school but needs some extra help. Michael loves to run and play outside, and while his speech is still developing, he enjoys humming along to songs and dancing with his musical instruments, as well as watching his favourite Cocomelon TV show on his tablet.

Lorraine Jefferson, assistant director at ARC Adoption North East, said: “Michael has needs that may appear daunting to prospective adopters but we want people to look past his challenges and see the happy, little boy who is in need of love and security.

“It has taken him a little longer to reach certain milestones but he has made excellent progress with his foster carers, and we are confident that a supportive, lifelong family will give him the very best chance in reaching his full potential.”

ARC Adoption and social workers are searching for a two-parent household- due to the attention- Michael needs in the North East, North Yorkshire or Cumbria to ease ongoing support.

He could potentially be placed within a family where there are older, more independent children, and in a household with friendly pets.

“Michael’s experiences have led to him struggling with transitions, and he likes to be soothed by cuddles and games, and needs attention and stimulation from a family who can parent with a calm and therapeutic approach,” Lorraine continues.

“The right adoptive parents for Michael will also need to positively advocate for his needs in relation to health and education, be understanding and realistic of his capabilities, and celebrate the progress he makes.

“We are here to help prospective adopters explore their strengths and capabilities, in line with what Michael needs to thrive, and support them in any way we can.”

ARC Adoption has a dedicated Therapeutic Adoption Support Service which is available to all of the agency’s families for life.

A specialist support plan will be put in place for Michael’s adoptive placement, organised through both ARC Adoption and Cumbria Adoption, and a means tested monetary adoption allowance will also be available to help support Michael’s needs, with possibility of additional future help available through the Adoption Support Fund.

Could you be a potential family for Michael? ARC Adoption is urging people to visit their website for more information or to request an informal and no obligation chat with an experienced social worker to discuss circumstances, capabilities and experience in relation to Michael’s needs.

Read more or enquire with ARC Adoption via this dedicated webpage: https://www.arcadoptionne.org.uk/news/children-in-need-of-adoption-meet-michael

