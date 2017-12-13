Appeal for help to trace missing Sunderland man

Police have appealed for help to trace a missing Sunderland man.

William Stokoe, 49, was last seen in Byron Street on November 24.

He is described as white, medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a long blue puffy coat, a Nike hooded top, denim jeans and grey Nike trainers.

It's believed he may still be in the Sunderland area or have traveled to either Humberside or West Yorkshire.

William, or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 998 031217.