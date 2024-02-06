Appeal for help to trace family of Sunderland man David Thornton
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a deceased city man.
David Thornton died at his home address in Brandling Street, Roker, yesterday, Monday, February 5.
He was 68.
There is no known next of kin and very little other information is known about him.
Anyone with information should contact coroner's officer Andrew Weighill on 561 7841Email: [email protected]