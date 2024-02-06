News you can trust since 1873
Appeal for help to trace family of Sunderland man David Thornton

By Kevin Clark
Published 6th Feb 2024, 16:04 GMT
A Sunderland coroner's officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a deceased city man.

David Thornton died at his home address in Brandling Street, Roker, yesterday, Monday, February 5.

He was 68.

There is no known next of kin and very little other information is known about him.

Anyone with information should contact coroner's officer Andrew Weighill on 561 7841Email: [email protected]

