Appeal for help to trace family of Hetton man Paul Marco Faccini
Sunderland Coroner's Office has appealed for help to trace the family of a Hetton man.
Fifty-five-year-old Paul Marco Faccini died at his home on Thursday, March 14.
No information is available on any next-of-kin.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunderland Coroner's Office at City Hall on 561 7843 or email [email protected].
