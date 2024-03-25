Appeal for help to trace family of Hetton man Paul Marco Faccini

By Kevin Clark
Published 25th Mar 2024, 17:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland Coroner's Office has appealed for help to trace the family of a Hetton man.

Can you help?Can you help?
Can you help?

Fifty-five-year-old Paul Marco Faccini died at his home on Thursday, March 14.

No information is available on any next-of-kin.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunderland Coroner's Office at City Hall on 561 7843 or email [email protected].

Related topics:Coroners ServiceCity Hall

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.