Appeal after reindeer stolen from roundabout on A690 in Durham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Suspected reindeer thieves are the focus of an appeal after a festive mystery.
Durham County Council has issued a plea for information after one of Durham City's illuminated reindeer went missing from a major roundabout on the A690.
Council officers say the decoration would have needed at least two people to lift, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
In a statement on social media, the local authority said: "Last night one of our illuminated reindeers disappeared from the centre of the A690 Gilesgate Roundabout just outside Durham City. This has now been reported to Durham Constabulary.
"The decoration would need at least two people to lift it and would require a van size vehicle to get away from site.Please keep an eye out on your travels and report any information you have to the police."