Suspected reindeer thieves are the focus of an appeal after a festive mystery.

Durham County Council has issued a plea for information after one of Durham City's illuminated reindeer went missing from a major roundabout on the A690.

Council officers say the decoration would have needed at least two people to lift, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

In a statement on social media, the local authority said: "Last night one of our illuminated reindeers disappeared from the centre of the A690 Gilesgate Roundabout just outside Durham City. This has now been reported to Durham Constabulary.