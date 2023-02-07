At about 3.05pm yesterday, Monday, February 6, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Park Lane, near the Interchange.

For reasons yet to be established, a white Volkswagen Polo had collided with a metal bollard.

The driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His next of kin have been notified.

The collision occurred near Park Lane interchange

Now officers are asking for anybody who believes they witnessed the collision – or who was in the area and saw a white Volkswagen Polo – to contact them.

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and get in touch if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.

