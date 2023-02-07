News you can trust since 1873
Appeal after driver, 91, hurt in Sunderland city centre collision

A 91-year-old driver is in hospital after a collision in Sunderland city centre.

By Kevin Clark
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 3:09pm

At about 3.05pm yesterday, Monday, February 6, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision in Park Lane, near the Interchange.

For reasons yet to be established, a white Volkswagen Polo had collided with a metal bollard.

The driver was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. His next of kin have been notified.

The collision occurred near Park Lane interchange
Now officers are asking for anybody who believes they witnessed the collision – or who was in the area and saw a white Volkswagen Polo – to contact them.

Members of the public are asked to check any dashcam footage and get in touch if they see anything that may assist the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230206-0720. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

