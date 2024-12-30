Appeal after death of Sunderland man shortly before Christmas
An appeal has been made for information following the death of a Sunderland man in the run-up to Christmas.
Daniel Boyce, 63 from Hastings Street, Sunderland, died on December 23, 2024.
Anyone who is able to provide any information is asked to contact coroner’s officer Jessica Lee on 0191 561 7844 or email [email protected]
