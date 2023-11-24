Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's small businesses are tempting shoppers with a range of offers as they take their place in the spotlight.

Small Business Saturday – an annual event set up to showcase independent traders – will take place on Saturday, 2 December.

These are all the offers available:

Aphrodite | 8 Vine Place SR1 3NE An independent menswear retailer

Anyone purchasing in-store on Small Business Saturday will be entered into a draw to win a £100 gift card for Aphrodite.

Bou-chique | 2 Bridge Street SR11TA A stylish women's clothing boutique.

Enjoy 10% off a £20 spend and 15% off a £50 spend in-store on Small Business Saturday.

Carpets, Curtains and Karndean by Harry Thursby | 1st Floor 8-10 Holmeside SR1 3JE A family business supplying interior soft furnishings.

Enjoy 10% off all rugs on Small Business Saturday in-store.

DeRevelation Studios | 39 Borough Road SR1 1PW A photography, fashion, and hair studio.

If you pop into the studio on Small Business Saturday, you can book a Family Christmas shoot for £29.99, order a Prom Dress with a 30% discount, and receive 20% off all hair services.

Diego's Joint | 28 Norfolk Street SR1 1EE A modern bar, coffee house & events space.

The first five customers to spend over £20 at Diego's Joint on Small Business Saturday will get a free ticket (value of £15) to any of their upcoming comedy shows. N.B. Ticket must be redeemed at the point of purchase.

ENFES Turkish Cuisine | 3 Derwent Street SR13NT A Turkish Restaurant with excellent food and atmosphere.

Everyone who dines in with ENFES gets a raffle ticket to win a £30 gift voucher to spend whenever they like.

Fat Unicorn Kitchen & Stores | 1A Bridge St SR1 1TA General Store & Delicatessen in the city centre.

You will find free mulled wine, cheese, and charcuterie samples in-store between 12pm and 4pm.

Christmas at Mackie's Corner. Fat Unicorn Kitchen & Stores.

Flowers by Jennifers | Blandford St, Sunderland SR1 Florist and gift shop. Anyone purchasing in-store on Small Business Saturday will be entered into a drawer to win a hand-tied bouquet.

The Good Apple Cafe | 18 Derwent Street SR1 3NU A fully vegan cafe in the heart of Sunderland.

Every customer who spends over £5 in-store gets entered into a free prize draw to win A Good Apple tote bag filled with loads of vegan goodies. You can buy more tickets at £1 each, with all proceeds going into The Good Apple suspended coffee fund.

Harrison & Brown Furniture | 8-10 Holmeside SR1 3JE Five floors of fantastic furniture.

Anyone purchasing in-store on Small Business Saturday will be entered into a draw to win a £100 Sunderland Gift Card, which can be used in-store or across 200 businesses in Sunderland.

Jacky White's Market | Market Hall, Sunderland SR1 3DG Indoor Market with everything you need from the practical to the quirky

Like and comment on their Small Business Saturday Post on Facebook and Instagram to win a £50 Sunderland Gift Card.

Kirtley Co. | Mackies & Corner A Sunderland Based Commercial Property Landlord. Have organised for Santa and his Singing Elves to hand out treats to Children between 1 - 3 pm as part of the Mackies Corner Christmas Extravaganza.

Master Debonair | 1 Bridge Street SR11TA An award-winning Independent Menswear retailer.

Receive half-price off accessories and shirts when you buy a three-piece suit at Master Debonair on Small Business Saturday.

New City Cobbler | 11 Holmeside SR1 3JG Keys cut, shoe repairs, handbags, house signs, dog beds and much more. Receive 20% off all watch batteries purchased in-store on Small Business Saturday.

The Peacock | 287 High Street West SR1 3ES A stunning, family-run Edwardian public house and events space

Spice up Small Business Saturday with The Peacocks' 2 Cocktails for £10 offer between 12 noon and 6 pm.

pho179 | 15 Waterloo Place SR1 3HT A Vietnamese Restaurant in the city centre.

Choose any rolls or soup + main dish + soft drink for £18 between 12 noon and 4 pm; alternatively, spend over £50 and receive a 15% discount.

Pops Candy | Blandford St, Sunderland SR1 Traditional sweet shop. Stocking over 200 varieties of sweets. Anyone purchasing in-store on Small Business Saturday will be entered into a drawer to win a sweet jar.

The Rainbow Hub | 34 West Sunniside SR1 1BU An LGBT+ safe space, kitchen & bar.

On Small Business Saturday, the first ten customers to buy a main meal will receive a free Christmas hot chocolate.

Reynolds Outdoor Centre | 6-7 Derwent Street SR1 3NT Specialist family-run outdoor retail shop.

Enjoy 20% off all full-price items in-store on Small Business Saturday. (Excludes Paramo and Workshop).

Spent Grain | 67 John Street SR1 1QH The place to eat, drink and relax in Sunderland.

Dine with Spent Grain between 10 am & 3 pm on Saturday, 2nd December, for a chance to win a £50 voucher.

Sunshine Co-Operative | 170-171 High Street West SR1 1UP Stocks locally sourced food products and gifts.

Enjoy a tasting and making event on Small Business Saturday from 11.00 am until 3.00 pm. Find out how to make Christmas-themed canapés and dips using local products presented on local pottery made by a new supplier, Mark Barfoot Pottery.

The Sweet Petite | 103 High Street West SR1 1TX Freshly baked goods made with the tastiest ingredients.