All 19 of these adorable North East pets are looking for a forever home

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
1. Looking for a home
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
2. Ralf (Yorkshire Terrier Cross)
Ralf is a lovely little lad who is just full of character! He absolutely loves spending time with his humans and will be straight on to your knee for a cuddle. He can be quite a vocal boy and isn’t afraid to let you know what he wants. Ralf can struggle when left on his own and so is looking for a family who are around a lot of the time to keep him company. | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
3. Augustus (Lurcher)
Augustus is the sweetest little lad, he is your typical puppy, full of beans, mischief and energy. Augustus is everything you’d expect from a puppy, he needs to learn all of the basics and has a tendency to jump up and be mouthy at times, but his love for food should make training a lot easier! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
4. Molly
Molly is a lovely girl who has spent some time in a foster home until she was ready for rehoming. Her foster carers have reported that she’s a very friendly girl, who likes to sit on the sofa with her humans and be made a fuss of. She is happy to go up to any visitors and say hello! | Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter