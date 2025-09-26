Albanian cannabis farmer brought to UK by people traffickers to be deported

Cannabis farm

An Albanian cannabis farmer who was brought into the UK by people traffickers will be deported.

Mateo Caushi was arrested trying to run away from police when they raided an address on The Lanes in Darlington, County Durham, in June. The 21-year-old admitted that he was being paid £1,000 to look after the 77 cannabis plants which were recovered by police.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Caushi had entered the country illegally two years earlier, escaped the people traffickers but then ended up tending the plants to make cash. Calum McNicholas, prosecuting, said: “As the officers approached the property, the defendant ran from it towards the back garden before he was apprehended and detained.

“A search of the property revealed a cannabis farm, multiple rooms had been adapted for this use and the electricity had been unlawfully bypassed. On the defendant was a key for the property.”

Mr McNicholas said a total of 77 cannabis plants were recovered from the house. Caushi, of The Lanes, Darlington, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Charlie Thompson, mitigating, said his client had arrived in the country illegally two years before his arrest after being brought to the UK by people traffickers.

He said: “Fortunately, he managed to escape the grip of those who brought him to the UK and moved up to Newcastle. Unfortunately, his financial problems continued in Newcastle and he was offered to tend to a house for £1,000 essentially watering plants.”

Judge Francis Laird KC, the Recorder of Middlesbrough, sentenced the Albanian national to six months in prison. He said: “Following a search of the property, it was clear that a sophisticated cannabis farm was being operated.

“There were 77 plants in production and electricity had been bypassed. You said you agreed to live at the property and tend the plants for payment. It has been made abundantly clear that during the course of the case that you do not claim in anyway to be a victim of modern slavery.”

Caushi was told that he will be deported once he is released from prison after his asylum application was rejected.