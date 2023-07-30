AJ Bell Triathlon World Championship Series returns to Roker seafront

The AJ Bell World Triathlon Championship rolled back into Roker today, Sunday, July 30.

After yesterday's sprint distance events - which saw entrants take part in a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and and 5km run - today's competitions were for the more experienced athletes, with a the standard distance option involving a 1,500m swim, 40km bike ride and 10k run.

The climb from Marine Walk to Roker Terrace

But there was still time for fun, with pupils from Dame Dorothy Primary School taking part in a run and fixed cycle event on the seafront blue carpet.

Dame Dorothy Primary School pupils on the blue carpet

Sixty-year-old Alan Bayston was making his first visit to Sunderland - or, at least, he thought so: "I believe it is," he said.

"I may have travelled through in the past but this is my first stay.

Alan Bayston had made the trip from Hull

"It is great - absolutely brilliant.

"I thought Roker Park was just a football ground - I didn't realise there was a frontage and a beach and an actual park.

"It is really nice and very well kept.

"And I liked the course - it was very technical."

Sunderland-born Steve Hunter, 61, and wife Jackie, 60, had made the trip from their home village of Meopham in Kent - Steve to compete and Jackie in her role as a British Triathlon technical officer.

Steve grew up in Thorney Close and still gets home two or three times a year - but there was no way he was missing this weekend: "This is a bucket list one," he said.

Steve and Jackie Hunter

"It is a really good course for the athletes. It maybe needs a little bit of improvement for the spectators but for the athletes it is a hell of a course.

"I really hope Sunderland gets to host it again in a couple of years - I will definitely be back and with a few of my club mates as well."

Emma Yates, from York, scooped gold in the women's 50-54 category and is looking forward to coming back to Sunderland if the triathlon returns: "The sea was extremely cold - I really struggled in the sea," said Emma, 54.

"The bike ride was was good but quite busy. The run I really enjoyed - it is my thing.

Emma Yates will 'definitely' be back if Sunderland hosts the triathlon again

"It was a good course and really well supported - I would definitely like to come back."

France took the honours in the main event, with Cassandra Beaugrand taking the tape as she had done in yesterday's women's solo event.

