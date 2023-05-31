News you can trust since 1873
Air ambulance scrambled to Sunderland park after woman injured by falling gate

Air ambulance medics were scrambled after a woman was injured by a falling metal gate.
By Tony Gillan
Published 31st May 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 14:00 BST

The Great North Air Ambulance team were called out to West Park in Herrington, Sunderland, on Tuesday, May 30 after reports of an injured woman, with the helicopter landing around 7.11pm.

A paramedic and a doctor attended to the patient, and she was eventually taken to hospital by road by the North East Ambulance Service.

No details have so far been given on the condition of the woman.

The Air Ambulance left West Park in Herrington after 9pm. Picture by Adrian Potts.The Air Ambulance left West Park in Herrington after 9pm. Picture by Adrian Potts.
