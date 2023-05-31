Air ambulance scrambled to Sunderland park after woman injured by falling gate
Air ambulance medics were scrambled after a woman was injured by a falling metal gate.
The Great North Air Ambulance team were called out to West Park in Herrington, Sunderland, on Tuesday, May 30 after reports of an injured woman, with the helicopter landing around 7.11pm.
A paramedic and a doctor attended to the patient, and she was eventually taken to hospital by road by the North East Ambulance Service.
No details have so far been given on the condition of the woman.