Air ambulance called to Whitburn after man falls 15ft from clifftop
A man has been rescued from the cliffs at Whitburn after falling approximately 15ft.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called to assist North East Ambulance Service HART team after a man fell 15ft down a cliff to the rear of Whitburn rifle range.
A spokesman for the coastguard said: “Once we arrived on scene we liaised with the ambulance service and our colleagues South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB).
“It was decided the safest form of extraction would be via rope rescue. Our equipment was assembled and the casualty was brought safely to the cliff top a short time later.”
Great North Air Ambulance Service assessed the man once at the top of the cliff and it was decided they were able to travel by road to hospital.
The spokesman added: “With the casualty safe in the care of North East Ambulance Service all other units were then stood down.”