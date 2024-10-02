Age UK Sunderland slams Government over Winter Fuel Payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Sunderland has slammed the Government over the Winter Fuel Payment cut, which it says will 'brutally' affect 2.5 million older people on low incomes this winter.

Age UK Sunderland CEO Tracy Collins has condemned the government over Winter Fuel Payment cuts. | 3rd party

A Commons vote on against restricting the payments to all but the poorest pensioners failed earlier in September.

Payments of either £200 or £300 are normally made in November and December and will still be paid to all pensioners claiming Pension Credit to supplement low incomes.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says the move will help fill a "black hole" in left by the previous Conservative government.

But Age UK Sunderland CEO Tracy Collins said: "There's been a lot of discussion about the Government's decision, but at heart Age UK's critique of their policy is really simple: we just don't think it's fair to remove the payment from the 2.5 million pensioners on low incomes who badly need it, and to do it so quickly this winter, at the same time as energy bills are rising.

"It is clear that there is insufficient time to make any serious impact on the miserably low take-up of Pension Credit before the cold sets in this autumn, and the government has brought forward no effective measures to support all those whose tiny occupational pensions take them just above the line to claim.

"The truth is that the Government's policy will make poor pensioners poorer still this winter, at the same time as energy prices are rising by 10%.

"We are also surprised that the government has not published an Equality Impact Assessment or other report, showing that they have considered how it will affect pensioners on different levels of income.

"Enabling older people on low incomes to stay warm and well through the winter is something we all ought to be able to agree on.

"Winter is coming and we fear it will be a deeply challenging one on us and the older people of Sunderland who have previously relied on their Winter Fuel Payment to help pay their energy bills and stay warm at home.

"As a charity we will do everything we can to help older people in Sunderland, but with so many in need and no extra support on offer from the government at the moment, it's looking like an incredibly uphill task."