‘Adorable’ - These 19 Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

By Ryan Smith

Published 26th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

Here are the beautiful pups hoping to find their forever home in the North East.

The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 19 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

All these dogs are searching for their forever homes.

This wonderful girl is nine-years-young and thrives on human company so is looking for owners who are around most of the day. She can be worried by loud noises so an understanding home that isn't too busy would suit her best. She adores other dogs and therefore would ideally share her home with a confident and playful pal.

Danny is a super friendly lad who adores spending time with you. His carers say he’s a gentle soul and walks calmly on the lead. He’s happy in the company of other dogs and people and is a great snuggler. Lounging on a sofa with you with a window to watch the world go by would be his ideal way to spend the day.

This fabulous duo are an older bonded pair who have lived together for a while. Elsie particularly finds comfort in having Sadie by her side. They are looking for their retirement pad where they can stay together as the only dogs in the home and soak up all the love from their new family. If any kids in the home, they should be of secondary school age.

