A man caught motoring in Sunderland while banned has been jailed for 16 weeks by a judge who branded his driving record “absolutely dreadful”.

Caging offender Michael Wallace, 43, District Judge Zoe Passfield said: “You seem to think the rules of the road don’t apply to you.” And she added: “They do, and until you get that message, you will keep going to jail.”

Wallace, of Baff Street, Spennymoor, Co Durham, was spotted by police at a service station in Thompson Road, Southwick, on Saturday, October 11. South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told he was lent a car to get home and a check of the outlet's CCTV by police showed him driving.

Prosecutor Michael Embleton said Wallace had not held a driving licence since 2000, the date of his first disqualification. And he revealed Wallace was under orders not to get back behind the wheel until he had sat an extended driving test.

Mr Embleton said: “When you look at his record, you can see the history. I don’t think he’s had a licence since 2000 when he was first disqualified. This gentleman walked away from a vehicle and police thought that action was a little bit odd.

“The vehicle had been obtained during the disqualification period. It’s not the same vehicle as last time. CCTV shows him pulling onto the forecourt of a petrol station.”

Wallace pleaded guilty to charges of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He’s been released for about two months. His accommodation, he’s found it very difficult. Somebody leant him the vehicle to get home. He’s realistic and understands what his position will be. It’s back to square one for him again.”

Judge Passfield also banned Wallace from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay a £154 victim surcharge. She told him: “You have an absolutely dreadful driving record. You seem to think the rules of the road don’t apply to you. They do, and until you get that message, you will keep going to jail.”