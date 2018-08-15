A19 lane closed after truck and bike crash is reopened to traffic

A lane of the A19 in Sunderland which was shut after a collision between an HGV and a motorcyclists has reopened.

North East Traffic Live reported the incident closed the lane of the northbound carriageway, close to the sliproad from the A690 Durham Road.

It said shortly before 9.30am the lane would be shut for an hour, but it was opened to traffic before 10am by police.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 8.49am today, police received a report of a road traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on the A19 northbound after the A690 junction near Herrington.

"There are not believed to be any life-threatening injuries.

“One lane of the carriageway was temporarily closed but has since reopened."

The smash caused tailbacks to Burdon.