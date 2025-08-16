A woman is being held on suspicion of murder after recent stabbing

A woman has been arrested after another woman was found dead in Newton Aycliffe. Police say the incident appears isolated.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 56-year-old woman was found dead in Newton Aycliffe on Wednesday evening, August 13.

Emergency services were called to an address on Bakewell Place shortly after 7:45pm following reports that the woman had suffered serious injuries.

Paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service attended the scene, but despite their best efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the location.

Shortly after the incident, a 41-year-old woman was arrested at a separate address in Newton Aycliffe and taken into police custody on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have confirmed that they believe this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the wider community.

Durham Police have established a crime scene at the property in Bakewell Place, and forensic teams are carrying out detailed investigations.

Officers have reassured local residents that they will see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as enquiries continue.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect have not yet been released, as the police await formal identification and notify the next of kin.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual in the area on the evening of August 13 to come forward with information.

Officers believed it was "an isolated incident", a spokesperson said: "An investigation is ongoing and residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the town over the coming days whilst inquiries are carried out."

The police have urged people to remain vigilant but reassured them that there is no indication of further risk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers have confirmed that updates will be provided as new information becomes available.