A Boldon primary school has been awarded £150,000 to establish a new nursery

A Boldon school has been awarded a grant from the Department of Education.

West Boldon Primary School, on Hindmarch Drive, has been awarded a £150,000 grant from the Department of Education to establish a brand-new nursery provision for three to four-year-olds.

The investment will allow the school to create an outstanding early years environment, which will allow the youngster learners to receive the best possible start to their education.

As well as the grant, West Boldon Primary School has also been selected to take part in the government’s Free Breakfast Club trial, meaning that from the summer term, every pupil will have access to a nutritious breakfast at the start of their school day.

Stephen McCormack, Deputy Headteacher at West Boldon Primary, has expressed his joy at both the funding and the breakfast trial coming to the school.

West Boldon Primary School has received a £150,000 grant from the Department of Education to establish a brand-new nursery provision. | Other 3rd Party

He said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured this funding, which will allow us to provide high-quality early years education to even more children in our community.

“Coupled with the introduction of our Free Breakfast Club, these initiatives will have a hugely positive impact on our pupils and their families.

“We are committed to ensuring that every child at West Boldon Primary has the best possible start in life, and this funding is a huge step towards achieving that goal.”

Sara Brown, Chair of Governors at West Boldon Primary School, has highlighted the long-term benefits of the new nursery provision.

She added: “This funding is a fantastic boost for our school and local community.

“Having a nursery on-site will ensure a smooth transition for children moving into Reception, helping them to settle into school life with confidence.

“It will also support our key priority of early identification of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), ensuring that every child receives the support they need from the very beginning of their education.

“Our vision is for every child in the West Boldon community to achieve their full potential, and this investment brings us closer to that goal.”

You can find out more about West Boldon Primary School by visiting: https://west-boldon.co.uk/.

