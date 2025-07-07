57 epic photos as Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake, Simple Minds and more light up Lytham Festival 2025

Lytham Festival 2025 lit up the Fylde coast, uniting music legends, chart-toppers and thousands of ecstatic fans for a run of unforgeable performances.

From the soulful magic of Stevie Wonder to the slick showmanship of Justin Timberlake, every night brought unforgettable moments to the main stage.

Crowds packed Lytham Green as the seaside town transformed into a buzzing hub of music, energy, and celebration.

Simple Minds delivered a wave of nostalgia with anthems like “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” while newer acts kept the tempo high with electric performances.

Whether you were dancing at the front or relaxing on a picnic blanket, the festival spirit was impossible to ignore.

We’ve gathered 57 of the most epic photos from the event - capturing the lights, the artists, the crowd, and the unforgettable atmosphere:

