47 pictures which sum up the Great North Run 2024, and how to enter for 2025

Here’s a look back at some of the best moments of the 2024 edition of the world’s largest half marathon.

If you’re feeling keen to give it a go next year, an entry ballot window is already live for the 2025 GNR in a new system of entering.

The September ballot window will close at 12pm on Friday, September 13.

Organisers say all ballot entrants will receive an email with the result of their entry by Wednesday, September 18.

A second ballot will be held in January 2025, and those who are unsuccessful with their September ballot application can try again during the new window.

A limited number of Great North Run Memberships will also go on sale after the September ballot, offering the chance to secure a place for the next three Great North Runs.

Organisers are encouraging would-be runners to sign up to the reminder service to be notified when the September Ballot opens.

Visit greatrun.org/north for more information and to sign up.