a

The transfer window is set to reopen - with Sunderland looking to strengthen ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players in recent years, yet they may have to tweak their model to add more experience to their squad. Senior players such as Corry Evans and Bradley Dack will leave Wearside at the end of their contracts this summer, while Sunderland still have an option to sign Callum Styles on a permanent deal from Barnsley following his initial loan spell.

Sunderland could also choose to send some of their younger players out on loan, and may have to fend off competition to keep their key assets. Here’s everything you need to know about the summer transfer window.

When does the transfer window open?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window for Premier League and EFL clubs will officially open this week on Friday, June 14. That date may sound familiar as it also marks the start of the European Championships, with Scotland facing hosts Germany in the opening match of the tournament.

When does the transfer window close?

This summer’s transfer window will close on Friday, August 30 at 11pm for clubs in England, three weeks after the start of the Championship season on the weekend commencing Saturday, August 10.

It’s also been confirmed the January transfer window will run from Wednesday, January 1, 2025 to 11pm on Monday February 3, 2025.

A Premier League statement read: “To ensure harmonisation with the major leagues in Europe, the closing dates were set following discussions with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, LaLiga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on August 30 and February 3 respectively.”

Can players be signed outside the transfer window?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You may be wondering why some clubs have already announced new signings before the start of the transfer window. This is because while deals can be agreed outside of the window, players can’t be registered to play for their new team until it reopens.

Players who are free agents can sign for a new team at any time, as they are not contracted to another club.

For players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of June, they are allowed to agree a move to another club but will not officially become their player until their previous deal has ended.

Where will Sunderland be looking to strengthen?

Sunderland will be tracking players in every position, while their recruitment this summer will also depend on potential departures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Clarke looks likely to leave Wearside, following offers from top-flight clubs, while the Black Cats will probably have to fend off interest in some of their other key players. There are also likely to be loan departures for players to gain more first-team experience.