Dozens of firefighters tackled Washington recycling plant blaze so bad residents were warned to keep windows closed
Dozens of firefighters were scrambled - and residents warned to close their windows - after a fire broke out in a waste recycling plant.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service received an emergency call at 3.59am on Easter Sunday morning about a reported building fire on Pattinson Road, Monument Park in Washington.
At the height of the fire, five appliances including an aerial ladder platform, and the service's command unit were in attendance.
In total 38 fire fighters and three officers were onsite during the incident at the waste recycling plant on Pattinson Industrial Estate.
At 8am this morning, the service issued a message urging people living in the area to keep their windows and doors shut.
In a further update shortly before lunchtime, a spokesperson said further safety advice was not needed.
They said: "There were no persons involved in the fire and no injuries sustained.
"Crews will remain on scene until they are satisfied the fire is fully extinguished and any investigations that need to be carried out are completed.
"As the fire is now scaling back no further safety advice is required for local residents.
"A big thank you goes out to all of our crews and TWFRS staff involved with the incident, and the co-operation of the local community."
