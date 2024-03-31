Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of firefighters were scrambled - and residents warned to close their windows - after a fire broke out in a waste recycling plant.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service received an emergency call at 3.59am on Easter Sunday morning about a reported building fire on Pattinson Road, Monument Park in Washington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the height of the fire, five appliances including an aerial ladder platform, and the service's command unit were in attendance.

In total 38 fire fighters and three officers were onsite during the incident at the waste recycling plant on Pattinson Industrial Estate.

At 8am this morning, the service issued a message urging people living in the area to keep their windows and doors shut.

Picture issued by TWFRS of the Easter Sunday blaze in Washington on the Pattinson Industrial Estate.

In a further update shortly before lunchtime, a spokesperson said further safety advice was not needed.

Picture issued by TWFRS of the Easter Sunday blaze in Washington on the Pattinson Industrial Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "There were no persons involved in the fire and no injuries sustained.

"Crews will remain on scene until they are satisfied the fire is fully extinguished and any investigations that need to be carried out are completed.

"As the fire is now scaling back no further safety advice is required for local residents.