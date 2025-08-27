35 pictures of Grade II-listed County Durham home with 170-acres of land for sale

Barforth Hall in Winston could be used as a family home, but also has potential to be explored as a business venture including a bed and breakfast or holiday cottages

The sale includes a main property, a three-bedroom annexe, a summer house, Barforth Cottage, four stone fronted cottages and gardens with an all-weather tennis court. The property has been brought to market by GFW for offers more than £3.9m.

Lindsay French at GFW said: "Barforth Hall is a standout property and will make a fantastic investment for the right buyer. The lifestyle opportunity it presents alongside an exciting commercial opportunity is unmatched. From its grade II-listed status to its diverse surrounding landscape and multitude of individual properties, there is so much to gain and enjoy.

"The property has been on the market for a short while and we’re already seeing strong interest. I’d really urge anyone who is interested to book a viewing and see how wonderful it is for themselves, and to discuss its potential with us."