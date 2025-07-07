Frontman Jim Kerr and the band delivered a powerful hour-and-45-minute set to a packed crowd of 25,000 fans at TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival, performing a string of timeless hits including “Waterfront”, “Glittering Prize”, “Someone Somewhere”, “All the Things She Said” and “Promised You a Miracle”.

The main set wrapped up with a rousing performance of “Don’t You (Forget About Me)”, followed by an encore featuring “Book of Brilliant Things” and a crowd-pleasing, sing-along version of “Alive and Kicking”.

Before Simple Minds took the stage, fellow Scottish icons Texas delivered an electrifying 90-minute set, led by the ever-charismatic Sharleen Spiteri.

The band treated fans to favourites like “Halo”, “Hi”, “In Our Lifetime”, “Summer Son”, “Say What You Want” and “Black Eyed Boy”.

Their performance closed with a surprise rendition of “Suspicious Minds” in tribute to Elvis Presley.

Supporting acts on the night included Liverpool indie legends Cast and a special DJ set by pop producer Pete Waterman.

The night also featured a moving tribute to Mike Peters, frontman of The Alarm, who sadly passed away in April.

In a poignant moment, Mike’s wife Jules Peters took to the stage to honour his legacy before introducing their son Evan, who performed three songs in memory of his father.

Scroll down to explore our gallery of 31 awesome photos from the night:

