19 adorable cats and dogs looking for forever homes in the North East

Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter has a number of animals that are looking for their forever home.
The shelter, which was established in 1896, helps animals that are unwanted, neglected, abused and abandoned - as well as reuniting lost animals with their owners and finding loving new homes for those who are no longer wanted.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a new four-legged friend!
All these pets at Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter are searching for a home.
2. Bella (Bulldog)
Bella is a brilliant fun and a real silly goofball! She is super friendly and entirely entertaining – always happy to be the centre of attention in any room! Bella has bags of character and a nature to die for. Though she can be a little boisterous and silly at times, it's all in good fun. Bella would love to find a family who have plenty of time to spend giving her lots of fuss, lots of play time, and basically spoiling her rotten!
3. Falco (French Bulldog)
Falco is a typical French Bulldog, full of character and a real cheeky chap with oodles of personality! Falco adores human company and sees every person he passes as an opportunity for some fuss and cuddles, and insists on greeting as many people as he can when he is out on his walks! Falco would love to go find a home where he will have company lots of the time…and a family who don't mind his constant need for attention and affection.
4. Bruce (Labrador)
Bruce is a lovely, sweet and friendly, happy go lucky lad! He has been such a good boy throughout his stay with us, stealing the hearts of all shelter staff and volunteers. Bruce has a ton of energy, and can be boisterous at times, but has a heart of gold and a delightful temperament. Bruce's favourite thing in the world is to play with his ball, and he could happily do this all day long if allowed to, to the point he can get a little fixated so it would be of great benefit for him to learn other ways of having fun also.