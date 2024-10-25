15 stunning pictures as Sunderland Festival of Light returns to Mowbray Park for 2024

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 13:22 BST

Sunderland’s Festival of Light is back.

The annual event in Mowbray Park opens to the public this evening, Friday, October 25.

But we were invited along for a sneak peek last night.

He’re a taste of what you can expect.

This giant pair of headphones marks the entrance to the silent disco

1. Listen up

This giant pair of headphones marks the entrance to the silent disco | sn

Orange lanterns form one of the displays

2. Warm glow

Orange lanterns form one of the displays | sn

A stunning projection on the side of the city mseum

3. Wall of Light

A stunning projection on the side of the city mseum | sn

Light sculptures next to the lake

4. Reflections

Light sculptures next to the lake | sn

