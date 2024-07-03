14 of the happiest places to live in Sunderland, as recommended by you

We asked for recommendations on Facebook for the best neighbourhoods to live in.
Everyone has their own criteria, of course, and each area is special for its own reasons.
Unsurprisingly, some of the city’s stunning coastal locations were high up on the list, but there were plenty of unsung gems mentioned where people valued the community spirit and friendliness of their neighbours.
1. Seaburn
Unsurprisingly, Sunderland's popular coastal spots got the most mentions, with people enjoying having the beach on their doorstep. The popular drinking and dining options on hand were also a draw. Margie Ransom said: "Seaburn, great to live so close to the lovely beaches, cafes, bars and restaurants great to walk along to Roker and Whitburn and the lovely marina."
2. Roker
Roker goes hand-in-hand with Seaburn, with the same appeals of the beach and leisure opportunities, as well as the lush Victorian park to enjoy.
3. Castletown
Castletown hasn't always had the best reputation, but the former mining community has seen much regeneration in recent decades, and is famed for its friendly folk. It also has hidden depths, with the Dene cited as a great asset. Gwynneth Anderson was among those nominating the area. She said: "I moved to Castletown in December and I love it, the neighbours and the people are absolutely lovely and friendly. Wish I moved here years ago."
4. South Hylton
The riverside community of South Hylton is the last stop on the Metro, and has a countryside feel as the trains approach - with the carriages rolling by pastures owned by Sunderland Training and Education Farm. Nathan Shezza was among those pointing out how much the community had to offer. She said: "It's got a club, a pub, two shops, a Chinese takeaway, a pizza shop, hairdressers, barbers, local school and the Metro, plus excellent walks along the lines and river."
