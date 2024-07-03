14 of the happiest places to live in Sunderland, as recommended by you

3 . Castletown

Castletown hasn't always had the best reputation, but the former mining community has seen much regeneration in recent decades, and is famed for its friendly folk. It also has hidden depths, with the Dene cited as a great asset. Gwynneth Anderson was among those nominating the area. She said: "I moved to Castletown in December and I love it, the neighbours and the people are absolutely lovely and friendly. Wish I moved here years ago." | sn