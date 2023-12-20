Gentoo and partners with donated gifts. Submitted picture

Gentoo and partners with donated gifts. Submitted picture

More than 1,300 gifts have been delivered to families in need thanks to a special festive operation organised by housing association Gentoo and its partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Christmas must-haves including Peppa Pig, Barbie dolls, LEGO packages, footballs, arts and crafts and selection boxes are amongst the thousands of gifts delivered to families across the city before Christmas Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gifts also included fluffy blankets, socks, hats and scarves for both adults and children.

Gentoo said the festive campaign couldn’t have been possible without the generosity and support from the associations colleagues and partners Biffa, Equans, Isoler, Jewson, Northern Electrical Fire Security, RE:GEN Group and 0800 Repair.

Louise Bassett, chief executive officer at Gentoo Group, said: “I have been blown away by my colleagues and our partners who continue to show kindness and generosity year after year.

“These small acts of kindness aim to ease some of the burden for the many families who are finding it difficult to afford presents this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On behalf of Gentoo, I would like to thank our partners who made this year’s Christmas campaign possible, it’s because of their generosity thousands of people in Sunderland will be waking up on Christmas morning with gifts under the tree.”

The cost of living has continued to rise over the last 12 months and hundreds of families across Sunderland are still facing financial difficulty, meaning this year’s donations are needed now more than ever.

One customer, who received gifts for her five children shared how much of a difference the appeal made to her family.

She said: “I don’t know how I could ever thank you. It is a struggle being a single mam to five especially at Christmas and it’s really made my year just being thought of and receiving so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t know how I’ll ever repay this but it’s something that I’ll never forget. I wanted you to know how thankful I am and how much it means to me.”