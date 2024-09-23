13 pictures from the Active Sunderland Big Walk 2024 at Herrington Country Park

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:36 BST

Families and friends celebrated the autumn equinox as one of Sunderland’s best-loved active events returned.

The Active Sunderland BIG Walk took place at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, September 22, under autumnal skies.

Those taking part chose from circular routes with the usual distances of three miles, 7.5 miles, 9.5 miles, as well as two new routes - a 5.5-miler aimed at beginners, and a 13.5-miler for more experienced walkers looking for a challenge.

