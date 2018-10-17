12,000 Sunderland homes in line for improvements as Gentoo prepares for the future

More than 12,000 homes across Sunderland are to be improved as part of a massive four-year-programme.

Gentoo Group has appointed ENGIE’s regeneration business (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration) and Novus Property Solutions to carry out the works, aimed at prolonging the company's housing stock and providing high-quality, sustainable housing, in a safe environment.

The four-year programme of work forms part of Gentoo’s commitment to ensure all housing stock continues to meet the Decent Homes Standard and Gentoo's customers’ priorities.

Conan McKinley, Gentoo’s Director of Asset Strategy said: "Gentoo is committed to the continual investment in our customers’ homes.

"The scope of works will include re-roofing, external wall repairs, replacement kitchens, wiring, bathrooms, windows and external doors across Gentoo’s stock. Working in partnership with ENGIE and Novus Property Solutions, Gentoo’s Group Board is committed to investing now, in an effort to future proof homes for our customers.

"All work will be completed with customers in occupation and ENGIE and Novus Property Solutions have pledged to work openly and closely with our customers throughout the duration of the project to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

"Several consultation meetings and coffee mornings will be scheduled for those who are affected by the programme of works; while a dedicated customer liaison officer will also be on hand at all times.

“We look forward to working with ENGIE and Novus over the planned four-year period."

Andrew McIntosh, Regional Managing Director for ENGIE’s Places and Communities Division, said: "This is a sensitive but vital project, in which customer welfare is the utmost priority.

"Gentoo has a very clear and direct vision of ensuring their housing stock is fit for purpose and their customers are safe and happy. We have demonstrated our extensive abilities in this line of work and have the infrastructure in place to ensure we deliver a seamless and inclusive programme for Gentoo’s customers.

"As with all of our projects across the UK, we will also be looking to use a local supply chain and provide employment or training prospects for people in the area, including Gentoo customers, to ensure we are putting everything back into the local community.”

Phil Cuthbertson, Operations Manager at Novus, added: "We’ve worked across the North East for many years, supporting many of the region’s largest housing associations and we’re proud to have added Gentoo to that roster.

"We’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with the business over the coming years."