Pop on your Geordie Jeans and grab a Maws Pie – today we head down memory lane to honour the Sunderland shops we’ve loved and lost.

Shopping in the city centre is rarely far from the headlines, with many unhappy that it isn’t what it used to be.

Efforts are underway to boost the city centre, including the Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) initiative.

Sadly we’ve lost these wonderful shops forever, but we still have the happy memories.