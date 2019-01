Dozens of Echo readers have been reliving their raving days as a Sunderland University student searches for people's memories of nights out in the city. Rob Kilburn is putting together a documentary on Wearside's club scene, and has launched his hunt for stories from the Blue Monkey, New Monkey, After Dark and more. Here are some of your stories.

1. 'They were the best years' Catherine Jane Thompson: "I remember going to the nappy nights at the Blue Monkey. They were the best years met some great people. Went with some great friends." jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. A late finish ... Jessica Donkin: "Going in at 11pm and not leaving till 7am next morning." jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. 'Mad times' Andy Colledge: "The original Monkey in the town and the original After Dark in Roker was mad times in early 90s." jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. You came from far and wide ... Tom Booth: "Remember some kids asking how to get there from Park Lane about 11pm. They'd travelled on last bus from north of Newcastle." jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more