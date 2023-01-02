10 photos from the scene as New Year's Day fire rips through derelict former Whitburn Lodge pub
A former pub has been gutted and seen large sections of its roof destroyed following a New Year’s Day blaze.
By James Harrison
32 minutes ago
Firefighters from Sunderland and South Shields were sent to the site of the Whitburn Lodge pub, in Mill Lane, yesterday (Sunday, January 1) afternoon, following reports of the incident.
Crews have also had to return to the former hostelry today (Monday, January 2).
See our pictures from the scene showing the devastation to the building.
