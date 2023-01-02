News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The former Whitburn Lodge pub has been gutted by fire.

10 photos from the scene as New Year's Day fire rips through derelict former Whitburn Lodge pub

A former pub has been gutted and seen large sections of its roof destroyed following a New Year’s Day blaze.

By James Harrison
32 minutes ago

Firefighters from Sunderland and South Shields were sent to the site of the Whitburn Lodge pub, in Mill Lane, yesterday (Sunday, January 1) afternoon, following reports of the incident.

Crews have also had to return to the former hostelry today (Monday, January 2).

See our pictures from the scene showing the devastation to the building.

1. Fire damage

Firefighters were initially called to the Whitburn Lodge at about 4.30pm on New Year's Day.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Former pub

The former pub had been derelict for several years before the blaze.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Major damage

Even from the outside, extensive damage to the inside of the building could be seen

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. New Year's blaze

Fire crews had to visit the site again, on Monday, January 2.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3