1 person taken to University Hospital of North Durham following A1 crash
Emergency services were called at 9.25am to a road traffic incident involving a multi-vehicle collision on the A1M northbound between J62 (Carrville) and J63 (Chester le Street).
A vehicle was overturned during the incident and diesel was spilled on the northbound lane.
A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “ We were called at 9.25am on 19 July to a road traffic incident involving one vehicle on the A1 near junction 62.
“We sent a duty officer, an emergency ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.
“One patient was taken to University Hospital of North Durham with a leg injury."
The lanes have been opened from 1pm and the diesel spill has been cleared following the incident.
