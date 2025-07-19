1 person taken to University Hospital of North Durham following A1 crash

Google Maps

One person has been taken to University Hospital of North Durham following an accident where their vehicle overturned on the A1.

Emergency services were called at 9.25am to a road traffic incident involving a multi-vehicle collision on the A1M northbound between J62 (Carrville) and J63 (Chester le Street).

A vehicle was overturned during the incident and diesel was spilled on the northbound lane.

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service said: “ We were called at 9.25am on 19 July to a road traffic incident involving one vehicle on the A1 near junction 62.

“We sent a duty officer, an emergency ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team.

“One patient was taken to University Hospital of North Durham with a leg injury."

The lanes have been opened from 1pm and the diesel spill has been cleared following the incident.