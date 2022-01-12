Sunderland previously played Accrington Stanley at home securing a 2-1 win back in September.

The tense match had 21 shots for each team with excitement throughout.

Sunderland came away with the win though, converting more of their shots on goal, and securing three points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ACCRINGTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Charlie Wyke of Sunderland scores their side's second goal past Toby Savin of Accrington Stanley during the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland at The Crown Ground on March 17, 2021 in Accrington, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)