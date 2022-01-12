We round up the stats before Accrington Stanley play SAFC
SAFC have a tough match ahead of them after losing 3-1 to Lincoln
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:13 pm
Sunderland previously played Accrington Stanley at home securing a 2-1 win back in September.
The tense match had 21 shots for each team with excitement throughout.
Sunderland came away with the win though, converting more of their shots on goal, and securing three points.
Hopefully, they can bounce back and secure another win on the weekend, to keep them in the race for finishing top of the table.