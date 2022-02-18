Watch: Our reporters look back on the Sunderland Echo's stories this week
In our new regular series, the Sunderland Echo’s reporters discuss their work in the week gone by.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:32 pm
This week, journalists, Kevin Clark, Neil Fatkin and Chris Cordner give us an insight into some of the stories they’ve been covering over the last seven days – including a suspected gas explosion in Roker.
Remember, our reporters are always here for the people of Wearside if you have a story to tell.
Get in touch with us by email at [email protected], or by messaging our Facebook page.