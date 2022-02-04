Watch: Our reporters look back on the Sunderland Echo's stories this week

In the first in a new weekly series, the Sunderland Echo’s reporters discuss their work in the week gone by.

By Graham Murray
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:13 pm

Our journalists, Georgina Cutler, Ryan Smith, Neil Fatkin and Sam Johnson, give us an insight into some of the stories they’ve been covering over the last seven days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Remember, our reporters are always here for the people of Wearside if you have a story to tell.

Get in touch with us by email at [email protected], or by messaging our Facebook page.

A look behind the stories with our reporters.