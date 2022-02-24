Watch: livestream from Ukrainian capital Kiev as Russia invades

Leaders of democracies around the world have condemned an invasion of neighbouring Ukraine by Russia.

By Graham Murray
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 11:46 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched what he referred to as a "military operation" in eastern Ukraine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson branded it a “catastrophe for our continent”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustifiable".

A near-empty Independence Square on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s actions were a “grave breach of international law”.

This video feed comes live from the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.