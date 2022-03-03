Watch Holy Trinity Church ring it's bells for Ukraine

The Holy Trinity Church bells were ringing out across Sunderland at noon to highlight the invasion in Ukraine.

Volunteers came together from around Sunderland to take part in the world wide event.

Churches from across the world – including the famous tenor bell of Notre-Dame de Paris – started ringing for exactly seven minutes to signify the seven days since the invasion started on February 24 and all calling for peace.