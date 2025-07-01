Paul Carroll released report detailing how the live music experience has shifted over three decades | No Credit

A new report released alongside Paul Carroll’s novel, Be Here Now, has revealed how the British live music experience has shifted over three decades - following this year’s Oasis UK tour.

The report, published by Carroll, highlighted increase in ticket prices, hotel pricing, and the disappearance of grassroots venues in 30 years.

It revealed that in 1996, fans could attend an Oasis gig for just £22.50.

And that the typical cost of one-night hotel stay in a UK city centre was anywhere between £35-50 a night, with youth hostels usually priced at £10-20.

The report further revealed that in 2007, there were approximately 700 grassroot venues - typically intimate spaces where emerging and independent artists are able to showcase their talent in front of small audiences - in the UK

With the average boozer only having to spend £2-3 for a single pint.

“Back then, you could smell the sweat, the smoke, and the lager before you even walked through the doors,” said author Paul Carroll.

He added: “It was rough and ridiculous - but it was real.”

The comments come following new data that emerged showcasing what today’s live music fans face - including dynamic pricing algorithms, digital waiting rooms - and rising costs.

It revealed that tickets for Oasis 2025 and 2026 tours were priced at a minimum of £120, with those wanting a more VIP experience potentially facing up to £500 a ticket - almost a 4,000 per cent increase from three decades ago.

Live music has become “a premium experience”

According to the research, today’s fans can also expect an increase cost in where they stay and even when they are inclined to have a cheeky tipple.

As hotel prices now tip upwards from £120 to £180 per night, with budget options even pushing the £100 mark - and pints now (often cashless) are twice more expensive, costing between £6-9.

Many are now saying goodbye to grassroots venues too, as it also emerged that a third have closed since 2007 due to rising costs and redevelopment pressures.

“Live music used to be a right of passage,” said Carroll.

“Now it’s a premium experience - sometimes a family outing, sometimes a bucket-list moment.

“But it’s changed in a way that’s worth reflecting on.”

The report also speaks about how fan behaviour has changed, with many curating personas and storing memories through their smartphones or live streaming rather than with the classic disposable camera or word-of-mouth retellings.

Carroll, who previously worked in PR and helped launch Manchester’s Nynex Arena, draws heavily from personal experience, placed behind the scenes during the rise of Oasis.

“There was no brand alignment,” he added.

“Just noise, nerves, and Nurofen.”

The novel, while fictional, reflects a wider cultural commentary on how the spirit of rock and roll has been reshaped by the demands of modern commerce and digital media.

“Be Here Now is not about nostalgia,” Carroll explained.

“It’s about noticing the shift — the packaging has changed, but the chaos, in some ways, still lingers.”