Sunderland AFC superfans celebrate five generations of one family after birth of little Lina

Lina Elora Claire-Louise Bolton is the fifth generation of the Bolton family

Little Lina Elora Claire-Louise Bolton was born on Tuesday, June 18 and she became the newest addition of the Bolton family which stretches all the way back to her Great-Great Grandmother Eileen Bolton, 95.

Lina Elora’s proud parents Cam Bolton, 26, and Faye Willoughby, 26, are delighted with their little girl.

The Bolton family are so proud of their new arrival

Janet Wilde, 75, who is Eileen’s daughter and Lina Elora’s Great Grandmother, has worked in a variety of different places all over Sunderland including on a perfume counter in Boots and for a range of retailers. She said: “It was very emotional meeting the new baby and we are a very close knit family and we always support each other.

“All of the family are also huge Sunderland Football Club fanatics and they have box, they can’t wait to take little Lina when she’s old enough.”

George Bolton, 73, Lina Elora’s Great Granddad, has joined son and new Grandad Derek Bolton, 46, in celebrating the new addition.

Derek and his son, new Dad Cam, both work at Kitchens Plus.

Cam and his partner Faye went to school together and have known each other since they were five years old. Cam said: “Lina is so amazing, I don’t know how to put into words how proud I am to be her father.

“She has made such an impact on so many lives already. She is such a big part of the family.”

“To see the smile on my great nana, Eileen’s face when she met her was something I’ll never forget.

“It’s not every day you see such an integral part of the family become a Great-Great nana. She was delighted.”

Ian George Bolton, the new baby’s great uncle, now lives in Italy and has sent his congratulations on to the rest of the Bolton family who all remain living and working in Sunderland.

He said: “The Bolton family (Maya, Kylan, Gabry and Ian) here in Italy misses them all. I really hope we get to see each other soon.