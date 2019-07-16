New blue badge rules mean millions will soon be eligible for parking permits
Following major changes to the blue badge disabled parking scheme, people with hidden disabilities will now be given access.
The shake-up of the rules will begin on Friday, August 30 and it is the biggest since it was introduced in 1970. People with less visible disabilities will be given the opportunity to apply.
This means those who have disabilities such as autism, anxiety and epilepsy will now have the same right to park in disabled bays as those with physical disabilities.
How has the criteria changed?
People who cannot travel without a risk of serious harm to their health and safety or that of another person, without it causing very considerable psychological distress, or who have very considerable difficulty when walking will now be considered.
What are the benefits?
The changes mean councils now have much clearer guidelines and the changes have already been welcomed by a number of charities including Mental Health Foundation. It is hoped the rule changes will make for more accessible journeys.
How do you apply?
You can apply via the government website. A Blue Badge costs up to £10 and you’ll need a recent photo showing only your head and shoulders and proof of identity, address and any benefits that you may get.
What else may be changing?
There will be an introduction of a task force designed to reduce people misusing blue badges as theft of blue badges rose by 45% in 2018.
Public awareness campaigns will also educated the public on blue badges.